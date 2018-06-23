David McWilliams: Why immigrants live in Navan, not Stillorgan
Settlement patterns reflect house prices, planning and suburban development
Craig Moore, originally from Romania, Tshi Tshi Mbaya, originally from Brazil, and Michael Richards, from Dublin, at a multicultural sports day in Pearse Park, Crumlin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
There are few better ways to see what the country is going to look like in a generation than from the sideline of an underage football, GAA or rugby match. Children’s sports, alive and well across all codes in this country, give a wonderful snapshot of the different ethnicities living in this large suburban nation.
My son's football team, on its various travels, has come across outfits made up of well-drilled Lithuanians. They have played against a squad of all-African boys, save for the solitary white goalie – a boy from a Serbian family. And they have togged out against a predominantly Arab club where the back four were all called Mohammed.