David McWilliams: When the US and Russia finally negotiate, Ireland should play host

Between Biden’s sanctions and the build-up of Russian forces in the Ukraine, the US and Russia will need to sit down together soon

David McWilliams

We could offer to host the most important summit of the 21st century. Why not? Photograph: iStock

A keen language student back in 1990, I arrived in the village of Stari Ruza, 50 odd miles west of Moscow. Near Borodino, where Napoleon’s republican advance was halted by Russian forces, the last westerners seen in the village were Hitler’s retreating army in 1942.

The local babushkas, intrigued by the arrival of this red-haired foreigner, referred to me as Gitler. Yes, that’s me, Hitler, pronounced with the Russian inverting “g” for “h”. The grannies hadn’t seen foreigners since 1942 and apparently the last Nazis in Stari Ruza, teenagers from the Rhineland, had red hair. Who doesn’t put two and two together?

