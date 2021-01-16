David McWilliams: What a Doc Martens boot can teach us about the wealth gap
The company that made boots for punks and skins is floating on London’s stock exchange
The private equity company plans to float Doc Martens at a valuation of $4 billion. This means that a finance company will, in the space of a decade, make more than 12 times its original investment.
Do you remember when you got your first pair of Doc Martens?
For me, it was 1984, just in time for The Clash at the SFX. With The Clash you knew who was going to turn up but to spice it up, London’s finest were supported by an anarchic Belfast skinhead outfit, The Outcasts, who brought their own crew.