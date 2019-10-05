David McWilliams: Wealth tax for Irish ultra-rich makes sense

With both the left and right agitating for the move worldwide, it might happen

David McWilliams

The Bank of Ireland building at College Green. After the former parliament building was sold to the Bank of Ireland, the bank avoided the then wealth tax (on windows) by blocking up the windows. Photograph: Alan Betson

Have you ever wondered why the windows of the Bank of Ireland on College Green in Dublin are bricked up? It is because of the imposition of a wealth tax, called the “window tax”.

Ireland, the UK, Holland, parts of northern France – unlike the Mediterranean – are starved of natural light at certain times of year. In the pre-electricity era, light was a luxury in these countries.

