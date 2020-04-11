David McWilliams: We should reopen the youth economy first
Recovery and immunity rates are higher for young people. So release them first
It’s time to save companies with helicopter money and then allow the young to step forward and lead the rest of us to the promised land. Photograph: Getty
How we behave in this crisis will determine how we come out of it. In the 1960s Martin Luther King spoke of the “fierce urgency of now”; what is critical in a crisis is today – tomorrow can look after itself. We can view our traumatised economy in a similar way.
From the point of view of commerce, the most critical point is to keep small businesses afloat and prevent mass bankruptcies, which would prompt defaults and prevent business people from getting back on their feet.