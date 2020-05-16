David McWilliams: We are living through a ‘Pandession’ – a new economic phenomenon

There is an opportunity for Ireland in this unique 21st-century economic scenario

David McWilliams

A view of Government Buildings in Dublin amid lockdown. File photograph: Aidan Crawley/EPA

A view of Government Buildings in Dublin amid lockdown. File photograph: Aidan Crawley/EPA

As the world economy remains largely closed down, it is essential to understand what we are experiencing. We are not living through a recession. Nor are we witnessing a depression. We are suffering from something new, something I’d like to term a “Pandession”.

A Pandession is a new word because it is a new thing. Language is vitally important when confronted with something novel. If you don’t have the language, you can’t visualise, conceive of or think your way out of it.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.