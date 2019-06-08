David McWilliams: Trump’s gut instinct on China might be right
The United States is not getting any stronger. China is the growing economic power
US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2017. Photograph: EPA/Roman Pilipey
As the China-US trade war sends international stock markets reeling and threatens to escalate, economic history can help us make sense of it.
For example, recently in Russia, during an inevitable conversation about the UK and Brexit, some Russian friends compared the much-loved (in the West), Mikael Gorbachev to Boris Johnson.