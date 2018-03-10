David McWilliams: Third-level education is yesterday’s idea
Education is no longer about credentials. It’s about attitude and willingness to keep learning
Students checking the CAO first round offers. The great Irish CAO hysteria may be misplaced given the ongoing democratisation of knowledge. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Our family is not good at filling out forms. It’s just not our thing. Life would be easier if we had an enthusiastic stenographer in the tribe – someone who loves a form and a deadline – but such a creature doesn’t exist in our immediate bloodline.