David McWilliams: The UK’s economic illiteracy is Ireland’s opportunity

Investment that might have gone to the UK can come here. Our job is to manage it

David McWilliams

Ireland’s business model should still be that we are an attractive place to do international business, both for locals and foreigners. Photograph: Brian Lawless/AFP

Ireland’s business model should still be that we are an attractive place to do international business, both for locals and foreigners. Photograph: Brian Lawless/AFP

This week, we’ve had so much incoming economic information, it’s hard to know where to start. News that the economy is in a recession confirms what we all knew.

Likewise, Google’s decision, which it came to well before the rout in tech stocks this week, not to take a large office block in Dublin 2 is not such a surprise and is a portent of things to come. As this column argued a few weeks back, commercial property in Dublin and other major tech-focused urban centres, like San Francisco, is in for a torrid time.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.