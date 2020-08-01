David McWilliams: The State can finance everything for nothing – if it wants to
Whatever the obstacles to social change in modern Ireland, money is not one
Irish State can raise billions of euro in the bond market. Photograph: Yann Schreiber/ AFP/Getty Images
The Irish summer is hard to love. Walking towards the Twelve Bens, above Roundstone village on the bog road, beaten by torrential rain coming at you sideways, mightn’t be everyone’s idea of the perfect holiday.
In fairness, there’s something comical about paying for such a spiteful drenching. The late July temperature hits a sizzling 13 degrees, away from the wind.