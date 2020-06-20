David McWilliams: The programme for government will leave young people behind

Ireland is experiencing a generational divide both politically and economically

David McWilliams

The young are being left behind on almost every economic metric, from wage rates, to job security to housing. These issues have been made more stark since Covid-19. Photograph: Brian Farrell

The young are being left behind on almost every economic metric, from wage rates, to job security to housing. These issues have been made more stark since Covid-19. Photograph: Brian Farrell

A gerontocracy is a country run by old people or people who are considerably older than the average. Traditional societies (and communist ones) were typically run by the elderly.

For Plato it was obvious that the old would run Athens as they would bring wisdom to decision-making. In contrast, the Roman republic usually vouched for younger men. Later Roman emperors tended to be young not least because being the boss was a dangerous job; many met with premature and nasty deaths.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.