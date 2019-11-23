The word impeachment comes from the Latin “impedicare” meaning to catch with the foot or trip up. The American process of impeachment was inherited from the English. In pre-independence colonial America, the British instituted a process of impeachment to make sure that the king of England’s officials in the colonies, who had enormous powers, remained straight.

Originally, impeachment was a process whereby a grand jury was instructed to find sufficient evidence to commit to trial a high-ranking official – or indeed colonial governor – who might be taking bribes, using his position to advance his personal cause or consorting treasonously with a foreign power. Back then the foreign power would have been France, as imperial France was constantly at war with imperial Britain in north America and the Caribbean.