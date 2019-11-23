David McWilliams: The post-Trump era could see the disruption of capitalism
Elizabeth Warren wants to reset an economy destroyed by vast inequality
Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren: wants not to end capitalism but reset it from its unfair feedback loop. Photograph: Bridget Bennett
The word impeachment comes from the Latin “impedicare” meaning to catch with the foot or trip up. The American process of impeachment was inherited from the English. In pre-independence colonial America, the British instituted a process of impeachment to make sure that the king of England’s officials in the colonies, who had enormous powers, remained straight.
Originally, impeachment was a process whereby a grand jury was instructed to find sufficient evidence to commit to trial a high-ranking official – or indeed colonial governor – who might be taking bribes, using his position to advance his personal cause or consorting treasonously with a foreign power. Back then the foreign power would have been France, as imperial France was constantly at war with imperial Britain in north America and the Caribbean.