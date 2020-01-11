David McWilliams: The party that taxes land hoarding will get my vote

The general election will be a battle between the brickie and the bookkeeper

David McWilliams

‘The State needs to do deals with developers, who are the only people capable of building.’ File photo.

The imminent general election is likely to boil down to a showdown between the party of bricklayers and the party of bookkeepers.

In a country where we need to build housing yet keep within a budget, the bookkeepers will try to convince us that they can build, and the bricklayers will assert that they can balance the books. Which one of these voters believe will likely be the party that wins.

