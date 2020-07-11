David McWilliams: The Pandession is destroying Ireland’s Craic Economy
Income in the ‘Craic Economy’ – composed of bars, clubs and festivals – has dropped to zero
All quiet in Temple Bar, Dublin on the eve of St Patricks Day this year as coronavirus restrictions came into place.
To understand new phenomena, we need new language. Language is critical to our comprehension because language allows us to paint mental pictures. Language is a shortcut and a sort of thought organiser that allows us to see the world with more nuance and depth.
Unfortunately, economics treats language as an afterthought, mangling its beauty and humanity in a grating, mechanical dullness.