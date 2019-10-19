David McWilliams: The economics I learned are now wrong

Rapid disappearance of inflation has made workers poorer. And that’s not its worst effect

David McWilliams

Why has inflation disappeared? And is it a good thing? Photograph: iStock

What if everything you know is wrong? Imagine what it would be like, had you devoted your professional life to a discipline governed by reasonably predictable rules, only to find out, 25 years later that the rules no longer applied?

Spare a thought for the traditional macroeconomist, who has seen this happen. But the changing economic rules also affect your pay packet, and not in a good way.

