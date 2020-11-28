David McWilliams: The city car park is fast becoming a thing of the past
Urban car parks will soon be like suburban churches: empty relics of a bygone era
Some of the most beautiful and evocative buildings in rural Ireland are stone, narrow steepled Church of Ireland churches. Many are now forlorn, ivy-clad and abandoned.
Some have been deconsecrated and transformed into homes, work spaces, shops or cultural centres. Others struggle on as places of worship for dwindling, elderly populations with rectors driving from service to service on a Sunday, keeping lights on and isolated communities together.