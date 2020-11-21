David McWilliams: The business trip is dead. Dublin goes into mourning

Now that we are looking at the beginning of the end of the pandemic, it is time to assess the likely long-term impact of this experience on the economy. Calling the end of a pandemic is obviously fraught with danger, but at some stage we have to believe in science.

The various successful vaccines that have recently been announced will allow us to re-enter the 21st century in terms of the tools we deploy to fight this disease. For nearly a year, we’ve been using medieval technology; the quarantine has its origins in the 6th century when the emperor Justinian sought to stop a plague by isolating certain groups arriving in Constantinople.