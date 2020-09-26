David McWilliams: The better the economy does, the more Covid-19 spreads

Bluntly, there will be no economic momentum as long as we have lockdowns

David McWilliams

The lockdown robs us of future visibility ... In its stead, we get ingrained pessimism. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The lockdown robs us of future visibility ... In its stead, we get ingrained pessimism. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In his Irish Times article today, my colleague Cliff Taylor asks “What happens next? How can economic momentum be built if we are facing rolling waves of restrictions”?

The honest answer is that economic momentum cannot be maintained with rolling lockdowns and, back in March, this is the reason I preferred to describe what we were experiencing as a “Pandession” rather a recession or depression.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.