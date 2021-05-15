David McWilliams: The 15-minute city – and how to pay for it
A proper living city provides home for people of all income levels and backgrounds
The living city is not about equality. It is in fact about the opposite. It is about diversity, disparity and messiness, the elixir of human life. Photograph: iStock
The other night I was watching an episode of Parts Unknown in which Debbie Harry is chatting to Anthony Bourdain. Although they didn’t address it directly, they alluded to the long term cultural consequences of the unaffordability of housing in New York.
It reminded me of Bourdain’s descriptions in his memoir Kitchen Confidential of the people who work in the heat, sweat and electrifying atmosphere of a busy kitchen: