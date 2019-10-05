David McWilliams: Taxing Ireland’s ultra-wealthy makes sense
With both the left and right agitating for the move worldwide, it might happen
The Bank of Ireland building at College Green. After the former parliament building was sold to the Bank of Ireland, the bank avoided the then wealth tax (on windows) by blocking up the windows. Photograph: Alan Betson
Have you ever wondered why the windows of the Bank of Ireland on College Green in Dublin are bricked up? It is because of the imposition of a wealth tax, called the “window tax”.
Ireland, the UK, Holland, parts of northern France – unlike the Mediterranean – are starved of natural light at certain times of year. In the pre-electricity era, light was a luxury in these countries.