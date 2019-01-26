David McWilliams: State’s fiscal incontinence is deeply worrying
The people who spend our money have an outrageously cavalier approach
The cost overruns on the national children’s hospital at St James’s Hospital have to come from somewhere other than wages. Photograph: Eric Luke
In the upmarket Johannesburg suburb of Rosebank, I sip a beer. This is an affluent place full of beautifully designed – but heavily-guarded – homes. “Bunkering” is what white South Africans call it.
When you are afraid of going out, you invest in your fortified “bunker”.