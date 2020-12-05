David McWilliams: Start building and don’t stop until we have all-island transport
All-island infrastructure hasn’t been considered for 100 years. Too long
“The first TGV was rolled out in 1981, 40 years ago – hardly a new technology. Similar new rail lines should be imagined, such as Dublin to Derry and Derry to Cork, with interconnected trains to Galway, Limerick and elsewhere.” Photograph: iStock
One of most significant macroeconomic developments, particularly in Ireland, has been the fall in interest rates over for the past four decades. When it comes to long-term investments, falling interest rates profoundly alter what is possible.
Lower rates will continue as we find ourselves in a monetary union with a continent that doesn’t want to have many children. Yet we are still having babies. Demography is destiny.