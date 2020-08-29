David McWilliams: Nobody’s lending. Nobody’s borrowing. Here’s what to do
We are in a classic ‘liquidity trap’, and lowering interest rates won’t get us out of it
The State and the ECB are behaving as if the pass-through from interest rates to the economy, via the banking system, still works. It doesn’t. Photograph: Hannelore Foerster/Bloomberg
Another lockdown will destroy the economy unless we change direction. It’s really that simple, and it is because the banking system no longer works as a distributor of capital in the country.
Our Government and ECB have approached the crisis in the same way: cutting interest rates to zero to coax businesses to borrow and to encourage banks to lend. As a result, banks are the critical intermediary between the Central Bank, the State and the economy.