David McWilliams: Middle-aged unemployment is Ireland’s new growth area

Current alarm rightly focuses on youth, but there is another long-term structural problem

David McWilliams

We must do all we can to ensure Covid-driven layoffs do not become permanent. Photograph: Getty Images

Anyone who has experienced unemployment or seen it afflict close family or friends knows that it is not just about income, it’s about soul.

Unemployment affects your spirit, sense of worth and can cause feelings of fragility, hurt, sadness and even despair. Such emotional and psychological scars are not easily healed with a weekly government cheque.

