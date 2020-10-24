David McWilliams: Lockdown decision makers still get paid. Those they shut down do not
Government should aid small businesses directly to help prevent bankruptcies
An eerily quiet Temple Bar in Dublin: By ordering the private sector to close, in order to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, the State is putting most of the economic burden on the small business sector. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
My colleague, Fintan O’Toole, deems it “breathtaking” that a group of 11 men, and not a single woman, took the decision to lock down.
Of course he is right. Robust decision-making must be representative. None of the decision makers – all public servants or politicians – works in the sectors that they are closing down.