David McWilliams: Johnson’s UK and Milosevic’s Yugoslavia – spot the difference

This could be the beginning of the end of the UK as the centre now struggles to hold

David McWilliams

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (left) and former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. Photographs: Neil Hall/EPA and Patrick Hertzog/AFP via Getty

We could be witnessing the beginning of the end of the United Kingdom. The centrifugal forces of competing nationalisms are strong enough to recast the old order and to redesign this part of the world in a way that has not been seen since the Tudor era, when England started its Imperial project in Ireland.

The centre now struggles to hold because nationalism is being driven by the centre. Nationalism is now Whitehall’s default position.

