David McWilliams: It’s time for a new Irish economic model

Coronavirus pandemic gives us the opportunity to think big and reimagine the country

David McWilliams

Building a sovereign wealth fund in Ireland is a sensible project – similar to the way Norway has used its oil money. Photograph: Bloomberg

Building a sovereign wealth fund in Ireland is a sensible project – similar to the way Norway has used its oil money. Photograph: Bloomberg

As the lockdown eases, let’s look to the future with confidence. We should soon have a new government and maybe this will bring new thinking. There is little to fear as the local economy and the global economy open up. While we might have to get used to living with Covid-19 rather than talking about “before” and “after”, it is time for big thinking. The lockdown has given us this opportunity.

By coincidence, the financial markets are presenting the country with a unique opportunity and we must take it.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.