David McWilliams: It is time for a new deal with the multinationals

We could give windfalls from international firms to young entrepreneurs

David McWilliams

Why not use the Apple money, the €14bn which is lying idle in an account, to build houses?

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief finance officer and the daughter of the founder of Huawei, one of China’s richest men, by Canadian authorities on spying charges could be a game-changer for the global multilateral trading system. The Canadians are acting on behalf of the Americans here. Washington is pulling the strings.

Huawei is the world’s largest telecom manufacturer, and the second largest smartphone maker after Apple. America accuses it of stealing American technology; most likely Apple’s technology.

