David McWilliams: Irish towns must capitalise on Europe’s fastest-growing population
Crippled by years of bad planning, Dún Laoghaire and towns like it must now lead the way
Dún Laoghaire should be one of the best places to live in Ireland. It has so much potential. The seafront and harbour are unique. Yet the town feels abandoned. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
Ireland’s population is surging, the fastest-growing in Europe, on target to hit five million citizens next year. Such burgeoning dynamism implies that our approach to planning and urbanisation needs to be revised.
The new reality promises all sorts of opportunities. For example, a rapidly rising population and, more significantly, large-scale increases in employment signal lower income taxes.