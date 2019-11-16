Looking out at the Atlantic from Lahinch in Co Clare, it’s hard to believe that one in 10 people was evicted in Ireland during the Famine. Two million Irish people emigrated in the 15 years from 1840 to 1855. Out here you can still sense this emptiness. Most Irish emigrants left from the west coast, heading across the ocean. Imagine what this part of the country would look like had they stayed.

The Famine, the result of immediate crop failure, was also the direct consequence of the conflict between a land-owning class and a landless class, leading to the Land League, which, most Irish historians agree, was the catalyst for the independence movement that led to the creation of the State.