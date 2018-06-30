David McWilliams: Ireland needs to nourish its creative class
It is important t be aware of the link between economic wealth and tolerance
Today, what matters is the essential feel of a place, its culture, the experience, the mix of people, the nightlife and the lifestyle.
Yesterday, the innovative US urban economist Richard Florida gave a talk in Cork about the future of cities.
Florida has been at the vanguard of new thinking about how cities, rather than countries, create economic dynamism. The nub of his argument, building on the work of the great urbanist Jane Jacobs, is that cities – where people are constantly chatting, talking, trading with each other – are the bedrocks of innovation.