David McWilliams: Ireland is facing a golden opportunity for its economy
Vaccine, low rates and madness of King Boris have changed our economic outlook
The most important aspect of the coronavirus vaccine is the notion that we can now see light at the end of the tunnel. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
This week, as well as the election in the United States, three major events are crystallising that will profoundly change the economic outlook for 2021.
1. Vaccine
The first, and by far the most important, is the coronavirus vaccine; the second is the spread of the virus outside Ireland, which presents a policy opportunity; and the third is Brexit. Taken together, these will determine the path of the economy and the growth rate over the coming two years.