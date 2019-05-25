David McWilliams: Ireland is again facing a global property cycle fallout
Worldwide, the 10-year debt binge is coming to an end. These things rarely end pleasantly
Building pressure: Dublin experienced the strongest growth in property prices among 32 countries and cities between 2013 and 2018, according to the OECD. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
When Zeus heard that the boy Apollo, his child with one of his lovers, Leto, had incensed Zeus’s wife, Hera, by killing the python Hera had sent to kill Apollo and his twin sister, Artemis, he banished the twins to Delphi for eight years.
While there, Apollo, a god of many talents and traits, one of which was that he couldn’t lie, established the Delphic Oracle. The mortals could ask the Sybil, the high priestess who looked after the oracle for Apollo, to tell their future.