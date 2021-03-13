David McWilliams: Ireland has too many stockbrokers and lawyers, not enough engineers

The Davy affair reveals how much money is sloshing around for people who don’t innovate

David McWilliams

The fee-extracting economy, known as the rentier economy, is one that rewards people who don’t produce anything but extract fees from property. Photograph: MilanEXPO

The fee-extracting economy, known as the rentier economy, is one that rewards people who don’t produce anything but extract fees from property. Photograph: MilanEXPO

The Davy debacle has many angles, most of them unsavoury. One, not being adequately investigated, is the effect on an economy that attracts bright people into sectors that exist to extract fees rather than sectors that produce things.

The fee-extracting economy, known as the rentier economy, is one that rewards people who don’t produce anything but extract fees from property (physical or intellectual) while operating under licences. In contrast, the productive sector is the part of the economy where people make things, innovate, add value and sell new products in the market.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.