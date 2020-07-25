David McWilliams: How Covid-19 could change Lahinch and Ranelagh for the better

In a pandemic, unlike a recession, spending is constrained not by income but by fear

David McWilliams

A glorious day on the beach in Lahinch. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

A glorious day on the beach in Lahinch. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

The July stimulus plan announced by the Government this week is a step in the right direction. Expect more because the economic heft needed to lift the economy out of this slump will be hindered by coronavirus.

In normal recessions, the recovery emerges slowly as people become more confident, looking forward instead of backwards. An iterative process, this recovery is a step-by-step movement, like climbing a ladder, looking for the next rung. Confidence builds, one small decision at a time. We edge upwards. True escape velocity is only achieved when consumer spending – 60 per cent of GDP – kicks in. Without consumer spending, there is no recovery.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.