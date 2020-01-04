David McWilliams: Eight global economic trends affecting Ireland
Brexit, low growth and inequality could all have an impact as the Irish election looms
The shape of Brexit: Boris Johnson will have to choose between UK business, which wants a free-trade agreement at all costs, and a Singapore-on-Thames model. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty
It’s pretty clear that we will have an election in the next six months. Although most of the debate will focus on domestic issues, particularly what can be termed supply issues, such as housing and transport, it is a good exercise, at the start of the year, to stand back and take stock of what is likely to be happening outside this jurisdiction.
Here are eight economic and political issues affecting Ireland.