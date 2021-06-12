David McWilliams: Educated elite have become more left wing

Will Ireland’s middle class vote for a party that promises to build homes for their children?

David McWilliams

WB Yeats: arguably the arch sage. Photograph: Getty

WB Yeats: arguably the arch sage. Photograph: Getty

Imagine the history of power not as a battle of ideology, nation states or great armies, but as a struggle between three castes, the sage or priestly caste, the merchant caste and the warrior caste. In Merchant, Soldier, Sage, British historian David Priestland has framed the history of power as an ongoing conflict between these various castes.

Deploying the description “caste” seems vaguely anachronistic to modern western readers. The caste system is often interpreted as exclusively Indian in nature, but this description is too literal. Contemporary Ireland has a caste system and economic power is distributed unevenly within these castes of sage, warrior and merchant, who are always vying for power.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.