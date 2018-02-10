David McWilliams: Dublin Port is a waste of space. Move it

One solution to the housing crisis? Move the port and build a new kind of capital city

David McWilliams

Dublin Port: imagine a shiny new city facing out to the sea instead of a few oildrums and containers. Photograph: David Toase/Getty Images

Dublin Port: imagine a shiny new city facing out to the sea instead of a few oildrums and containers. Photograph: David Toase/Getty Images

There is an obvious solution to Dublin’s crippling capacity problem: move our Port and develop one of Dublin’s greatest natural assets into a new, gleaming city. Dublin is one of the last major cities that continues to have a port on its most valuable prime land. Cork is moving its port, and if it’s good enough for Cork, it’s good enough for Dublin.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.