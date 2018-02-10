David McWilliams: Dublin Port is a waste of space. Move it
One solution to the housing crisis? Move the port and build a new kind of capital city
Dublin Port: imagine a shiny new city facing out to the sea instead of a few oildrums and containers. Photograph: David Toase/Getty Images
There is an obvious solution to Dublin’s crippling capacity problem: move our Port and develop one of Dublin’s greatest natural assets into a new, gleaming city. Dublin is one of the last major cities that continues to have a port on its most valuable prime land. Cork is moving its port, and if it’s good enough for Cork, it’s good enough for Dublin.