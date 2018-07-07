This week’s publication of bumper corporation-tax receipts reflects largely increased income from multinational companies. It comes hot on the heels of a regular financial-health warning that, were it not for the multinational sector, this tax wouldn’t be generated.

In June, a report from the Public Accounts Committee recommended the Department of Finance should identity ways to reduce our “overreliance” on corporation tax. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council issued a similar dire warning last month.

