David McWilliams: Covid and Brexit a confluence of opportunity for Ireland
Ireland could be in a for a manufacturing renaissance in the coming decade
“It is in our interest to enthusiastically offer tax breaks to manufacturing companies looking to set up global supply-chain nodes.” Photograph: Getty Images
Could Ireland be in a for a manufacturing renaissance in the coming decade? It might sound optimistic to think of moving manufacturing plants over here, given our high wages and lack of deep manufacturing networks, but only 30 years ago Ireland had no pharmaceutical or tech industry.
Today, due to ongoing multinational investment, we have a generation of local managers schooled in the most up-to-date manufacturing processes. Such management talent is a critical advantage.