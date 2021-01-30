David McWilliams: Covid-19 and Zoom will not finish off Dublin

The city needs to change from a shopping and work entrepot to a living, artisanal centre

David McWilliams

An empty Temple Bar in Dublin last October. We are witnessing the death of distance, rather than the death of the city. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

We need to take a breath regarding the “end of the city” narrative. It takes quite a bit to finish off a city. Berlin was reduced to rubble, yet it rose again. If carpet bombing couldn’t destroy the German capital, Covid-19 and Zoom will not finish off Dublin, although their impact on the city will be profound.

Change happens when technology and culture move in the same direction. Technological change is never enough to drive social change. It is necessary but not sufficient. There needs to be cultural buy-in too.

