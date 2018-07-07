David McWilliams: Corporate tax and the ‘Ah-yeah-but’ School of Economics
The school greets all good news with a shrug of ‘ah yeah, but that’s only the multinationals’
'When the Dart fills up at Grand Canal Dock, it is with real people, real employees, real managers.'
This week’s publication of bumper corporation-tax receipts reflects largely increased income from multinational companies. It comes hot on the heels of a regular financial-health warning that, were it not for the multinational sector, this tax wouldn’t be generated.
In June, a report from the Public Accounts Committee recommended the Department of Finance should identity ways to reduce our "overreliance" on corporation tax. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council issued a similar dire warning last month.