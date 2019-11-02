David McWilliams: Burger King, Irish farmers and the end of meat
Plant-based meat could be the most significant change in the human diet in centuries
Plant-based burgers are already on the menu of Burger King. And if it’s good enough for Burger King, it will be good enough for McDonalds. A once-marginal food will become mainstream. Photograph: Con Poulos/The New York Times
Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of meat? Will future generations regard our habit of using an animal’s digestive system to turn vegetable protein from grass into living body parts, and ultimately slaughtering that animal in order to ingest what was the original vegetable protein, as not only barbaric but idiotic?
I say idiotic because, already, science can replicate meat using plant-based proteins.