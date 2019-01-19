David McWilliams: Brexit is terrible for Ireland? I don’t buy that
When your neighbour shows signs of deep political instability – do nothing and you look remarkably sane and thus attractive
Seamus Mallon described the Belfast Agreement as “Sunningdale for slow learners”. In the end, Brexit is likely to be “Norway for slow learners”.
Events this week mean it’s now probable that the UK will limp out of the EU in two months with a cobbled-together, Norwegian-style deal. On the face of it, little will change materially until the final trade deal is hammered out.