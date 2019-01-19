David McWilliams: Brexit is terrible for Ireland? I don’t buy that

When your neighbour shows signs of deep political instability – do nothing and you look remarkably sane and thus attractive

David McWilliams

Economists in Dublin look at possible upsides to the Brexit debacle.

Seamus Mallon described the Belfast Agreement as “Sunningdale for slow learners”. In the end, Brexit is likely to be “Norway for slow learners”.

Events this week mean it’s now probable that the UK will limp out of the EU in two months with a cobbled-together, Norwegian-style deal. On the face of it, little will change materially until the final trade deal is hammered out.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.