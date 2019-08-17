David McWilliams: Brexit is an opportunity. Let’s use it

To make Brexit work for us, we must build up our cities, invest in transport and tax land

David McWilliams

A storm over the Adriatic Sea. We should take a leaf out of Emperor Augustus’s book and use the natural rhythm of the economic cycle and the one-off event of Brexit to signal a change in the way we work and orientate ourselves. Photograph: Chris Winsor/Getty Images

There is something deeply elemental about being woken up by streaks of forked lightning illuminating the darkness in electric blue followed almost immediately by booming claps of thunder as a violent Adriatic storm passes just over the roof.

The Romans understood the power of the elements and observed that, in mid-August, the searing heat and soaring temperatures of the previous weeks tended to clash with colder weather coming in from the north or west, leading to dramatic electric storms. They took this to be a sign from the gods that one season was over and another starting.

