David McWilliams: Brexit has changed the conversation in my North-South family
Unionism has one last chance to make Northern Ireland work for everyone
DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster, London. As a result of the party’s current policies, the present DUP leadership is undermining rather than enhancing unionism. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Being best man is always a tricky business; being best man at a North-South Co Down marriage in July 1994, came with a whole new set of challenges.
The speech was a minefield. When you are involved in a ceremony officiated by the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, you are alert to the cultural fault lines between the North and the South, not so much the well-signposted differences, as the disguised incendiary devices primed to go off even when you think you are on safe ground.