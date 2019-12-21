David McWilliams: Brexit and the economics of love/hate
Love, trust and human connection are among the essentials of economics
Think about the large swathes of northern England that voted Conservative. They are a population decimated by the decline of British industry in the 1970s and 1980s, exacerbated by Thatcher’s policies which were explicitly based on a misunderstanding of human nature. No one has scratched their backs in a long time. Photograph: iStock
It’s Christmas, so let’s talk about the economics of love, human connection and trust. These are not concepts you associate with my game, yet they are central to the workings of any modern economy.
Although you might not appreciate them, you miss them when they are gone. I fear they are missing in large swathes of the UK.