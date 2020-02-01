David McWilliams: Bonanzavirus has struck Ireland this election, and there is no antidote
This virus is highly contagious, spreading rapidly from politician to politician
The bonanzavirus is a dangerous, fiscal virus spread by politicians, and is particularly virulent in the excessive heat of an election campaign. Photographs: Nick Bradshaw and Gareth Chaney/Collins
bonanza
noun
a situation which creates a sudden increase in wealth, good fortune, or profits.
The bonanzavirus has struck. It is a dangerous, fiscal virus spread by politicians, and is particularly virulent in the excessive heat of an election campaign. The increasing political temperature, cramped living conditions and survival instinct change the economic molecules in politicians’ heads, coaxing them to abandon all budgetary decency.