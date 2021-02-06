David McWilliams: A solution to Irish house-price silliness
Germany make wages the basis of house prices. Ireland does it the other way round
If coronavirus eventually recedes as we all hope, public health will be gradually elbowed out by public housing as the number one issue facing our economy.
A year ago this week, an election was fought more or less on the issue of housing. Sinn Féin did exceptionally well in that ballot, not least because it created the perception that it cared more than others about the anxieties of younger people.