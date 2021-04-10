David McWilliams: A female-led economy is coming – and it will be better
Those with money shape society. An economy with women on top will be different
In Ireland, the figures on education – usually an accurate social leading indicator – reveal our near future. Here, women are more likely to have a third-level education than men. File photograph: Getty
It’s been a long time coming but the feminisation of the economy, wealth and the commanding heights of power, is on its way. By 2030, there will be more female millionaires in the world than male. The percentage of global wealth held by women will have jumped from 15 per cent in 2000 to 55 per cent by the end of this decade.
These are massive transformations in society. As American journalist Candace Bushnell put it, “women with money and women in power are two uncomfortable ideas in our society”. We’d better get comfortable with it because the economic trends are unambiguous.