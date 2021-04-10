David McWilliams: A female-led economy is coming – and it will be better

It’s been a long time coming but the feminisation of the economy, wealth and the commanding heights of power, is on its way. By 2030, there will be more female millionaires in the world than male. The percentage of global wealth held by women will have jumped from 15 per cent in 2000 to 55 per cent by the end of this decade.

These are massive transformations in society. As American journalist Candace Bushnell put it, “women with money and women in power are two uncomfortable ideas in our society”. We’d better get comfortable with it because the economic trends are unambiguous.